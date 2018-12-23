  • KDKA TV

HAMPTON TWP., Pa. (KDKA) – It is the time of year when ‘porch pirates’ are licking their chops.

That is the case in Hampton Township overnight on Saturday, and police are looking for information on several thefts that occurred there.

According to police, the thieves started in McCandless Township and worked their way into several neighborhoods in Hampton Township along Sample Road, Mount Royal Boulevard, Wildwood Road and Middle Road.

The suspects allegedly went from mailbox to mailbox stealing packages that were left overnight.

The police are asking any residents that may have video surveillance to contact the Hampton Township Police Department at 412-486-0400.

