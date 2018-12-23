  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMMadam Secretary
    9:30 PMGod Friended Me
    10:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Orleans Saints, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans (13-2), which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans ended one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley’s fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt.

Steelers Brown Steelers Drop Heartbreaker To Saints, Need A Win, Help To Make Playoffs

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in New Orleans. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1), connecting 14 times with Antonio Brown for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore and out of playoff position.

Pittsburgh drove into field goal range on its final drive, but JuJu Schuster fumbled when he was stripped by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins as the receiver landed on top of his tackler. Linebacker Demario Davis recovered.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s