VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a burglary investigation at the Van United Methodist Church in Cranberry Township.

Police said the suspect stole a projector, a 50-inch television, a DVD player and a sound system this past Monday. They valued the stolen items at approximately $1,300 in total.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.