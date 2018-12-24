Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – According to court records, it was Sunday afternoon when Derry Township Police got the call of a violent domestic dispute occurring inside one of the Derry Manor Apartments in Dery Township along West 4th Avenue.

Inside, officers discovered a highly intoxicated and agitated Joshua M. Conner standing with a hammer in his hand by a closet. The woman who called 911 was inside a closet hiding after Conner allegedly attacked her.

Nearby, four children witnessing the whole thing.

It took a few times but Conner eventually let go of the hammer. According to law enforcement, the incident started when the victim told Joshua Conner he needed to address his problem with alcohol.

Derry Township Police arrested and handcuffed Conner inside the apartment and it turns out it was not the first time he was in police custody within 24 hours of the incident.

Saturday morning, Greensburg Police responded to a call for a 28-year-old who was intoxicated. Conner’s sister called police asking them to remove the allegedly intoxicated Conner from the premises.

Police charged Conner with public drunkenness.

As for the hammer attack in the apartment, Conner faces multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and is being held on $10,000 straight cash bond.

The female victim in the attack declined medical help. None of the children present were injured.