PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — One man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck along Route 51 early Monday morning.

It happened just after 2a.m., near Ken Ganley Toyota in Pleasant Hills.

The pickup truck driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy. His condition has not been released.

Allegheny County detectives had the road closed for about 3 hours to investigate and reconstruct the scene.

Route 51 reopened around 5:15a.m. Monday.