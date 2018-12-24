PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and snow pushed through the area yesterday. Today? Dry with a few hours of sunshine before clouds win out once again late this afternoon.

We will also start the day with overcast skies. Highs today in the mid-30s. There will be no white Christmas this year in Pittsburgh with Christmas day expected to be dry.

Next rain chance looks to be on Thursday afternoon lasting into Friday with a big warm-up also expected. Highs on Friday will likely hit the 60s.

We are just 0.66” of rain shy of setting a new record for yearly precip. We have a darn good chance of setting a record heading into weekend with the big Friday system along with another fast moving and smaller system arriving on Sunday.