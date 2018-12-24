  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Christmas, Local TV, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and snow pushed through the area yesterday. Today? Dry with a few hours of sunshine before clouds win out once again late this afternoon.

We will also start the day with overcast skies. Highs today in the mid-30s. There will be no white Christmas this year in Pittsburgh with Christmas day expected to be dry.

12 24 weather blog No White Christmas, But Tolerable Temperatures For The Holiday Week

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

Next rain chance looks to be on Thursday afternoon lasting into Friday with a big warm-up also expected. Highs on Friday will likely hit the 60s.

We are just 0.66” of rain shy of setting a new record for yearly precip. We have a darn good chance of setting a record heading into weekend with the big Friday system along with another fast moving and smaller system arriving on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s