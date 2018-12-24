Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa is on his way and you can follow him as he gets closer and closer to Pittsburgh!

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has expanded their reindeer-tracking abilities this year. NORAD’s Santa tracker is partnering with OnStar and smart home devices like Alexa and Cortana for the first time.

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey for the past 63 years.

You can track Santa on NORAD’s website here: noradsanta.org.