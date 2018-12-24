Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two Freeport men died in a crash in South Buffalo Township late Sunday night.

The Armstrong County Coroner says 49-year-old Daniel Fullerton lost control of his SUV going around a curve on Freeport Road around 9:40p.m., struck an oncoming SUV, and rolled onto its roof in a yard.

Fullerton and his passenger, 57-year-old Gregory Sabattini, were not wearing seat belts.

They both died at the scene.

The driver of the other SUV, John Clark of South Dakota, suffered minor injuries.

The Coroner wants to remind everyone to buckle up, especially over the holidays. Brian Myers said, “Everybody be safe over the holiday weekend. We know there’s a lot of people traveling. We don’t want seeing anything like this again. Please wear your seat belts and be careful.”