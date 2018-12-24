Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two people were injured during an accident in Lawrence Co.

Police say that a woman and her passenger became trapped in their vehicle following an accident in Hickory Township.

Authorities say the driver lost control of her car on Eastbrook Road and slammed into a house.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and had to cut the woman and her male passenger out of the wreckage.

Both people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Information about the occupants of the house was not released.

