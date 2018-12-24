Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A woman who is accused of starving three children on purpose in Wilkinsburg is now behind bars.

Chris Carter was married to Jennifer Stout for three years, during that time the couple had a little girl together. Carter says he had growing concerns about Stout who he says was sometimes violent with their young daughter. He was Fearful she would end up at Children’s Hospital or worse, so he took action.

“This woman oh my goodness she doesn’t deserve to have a child,” said Carter.

It’s been years since Chris Carter has seen his ex-wife, 35-year-old Jennifer Stout Of Wilkinsburg, until she was on the news, charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and assault.

Three children ages 2, 9 and 12 were staying at Stout’s Hunter Street home, but according to court documents, were in deplorable conditions, filth and showed obvious signs of neglect, abuse and what a doctor here at Children’s calls intentional starvation.

The 12-year-old girl had dropped 20 lbs, the 2-year-old boy weighed only 19 lbs after they were found at Stout’s home thanks to a Facebook post the children’s grandfather posted in a desperate plea to find them.

Carter reached out to KDKA to let us know he had serious concerns about Stout’s mothering year’s ago when the two were married and first had a baby and then even after they were divorced after custody arrangements were worked out.

“I get my daughter in the car and I get her home and the first thing I notice I see a cigarette burn in her arm,” said Carter.

Then according to Carter’s Attorney, a stranger tried to pick up their daughter for Stout’s arranged custody time and that’s when he fought to get her custody taken away but they couldn’t find her to serve court papers. Attorney Ron Lawry says Stout disappeared from Carter’s life until an unexpected court action from Stout.

“Ms. Stout filed a support case against Mr. Carter for another child,” said Lawry.

That child didn’t belong to him and then Stout disappeared from their daughter’s life again.

“This is a woman who hasn’t shown any interest for lack of a better word in her own daughter for the last 6 or 7 years and she is caring for these other three people,” said Lawry.

This time Carter isn’t taking any chances her wants to make sure Stout never comes back into their daughter’s life so he is taking legal action again.

“To terminate her rights in other words so he would have full custody and full decision-making custody,” said Lowry.

Stout denies intentionally starving the children, the toddler victim still here at Children’s the family says has cerebral atrophy related to starvation while at Stout’s home.

The children’s biological mom still has not been found meanwhile Stout has a preliminary hearing Jan. 3.