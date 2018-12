Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEACHVIEW (KDKA) – A woman became trapped following a crash in Brookline this morning.

Emergency crews responded to Brookside Avenue after police say a woman crashed her SUV. Authorities say the woman became pinned between a utility pole and a wall during the accident.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the accident.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

