Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A child was shot in the back by a family member on Christmas Eve.

Officials confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was holding a .22 caliber rifle when the firearm discharged striking the boys 17-year-old brother in the back.

#NEW: A young boy shot his brother in the back tonight at a home in Pine Township. Police say the .22 rifle discharged. The latest on the police investigation, coming up in minutes. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HYJr1Qsa2d — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 26, 2018

Officers from the North Regional Police Department were called to the 400-block of Conrad Rive at approximately 6:14 p.m.

Chief Bob Amann told KDKA that the victim was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived on scene.

The boy was taken to Allegheny General Hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details