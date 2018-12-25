BREAKING NEWS:Boy, 17, Shot In The Back By Brother On Christmas Eve
Filed Under:.22 Caliber Rifle, .22 Rifle, Allegheny General Hospital, Bob Amann, Gun, Local TV, Northern Regional Police Department, Pine Township, Rifle, Teenager shot

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A child was shot in the back by a family member on Christmas Eve.

Officials confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was holding a .22 caliber rifle when the firearm discharged striking the boys 17-year-old brother in the back.

Officers from the North Regional Police Department were called to the 400-block of Conrad Rive at approximately 6:14 p.m.

Chief Bob Amann told KDKA that the victim was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived on scene.

The boy was taken to Allegheny General Hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s