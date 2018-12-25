  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car accident in the Strip District closed a heavily traveled road Christmas morning.

The accident happened near the Iron Workers Local Union No. 3 building at 2201 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District. A black BMW sedan was involved in the accident.

The car struck the building causing minor damage.

Officials told KDKA that Liberty Avenue will be closed near the scene for multiple hours as crews work to clear the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

