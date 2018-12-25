BREAKING NEWS:State Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing At Fayette Co. Hotel
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing at a hotel in Fayette County.

State police responded to the Holiday Inn Express off of Route 40 in South Union Township at approximately 2 p.m.

Police posted on Twitter that they do have the suspect in custody.

The number of people stabbed or the reason behind the stabbing has not yet been released.

