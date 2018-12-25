Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing at a hotel in Fayette County.

State police responded to the Holiday Inn Express off of Route 40 in South Union Township at approximately 2 p.m.

State Police Uniontown are on scene at Holiday Inn Express South Union Township Fayette County for a fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. The actor is in custody. Further details to follow. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 25, 2018

Police posted on Twitter that they do have the suspect in custody.

The number of people stabbed or the reason behind the stabbing has not yet been released.

