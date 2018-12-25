Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed a baby tamandua.

Zoo officials announced on Christmas Eve that the pup was born to first-time mother Isla on Dec. 20. They say the baby tamandua needs to develop and won’t make its public debut for another couple months.

The tamandua is a type of anteater, smaller than its more well-known relative. Experts say the long-snouted mammals can eat up to 9,000 ants in a day.

Interpretive Animal Keeper Colleen Lawrence says the zoo had performed weekly ultrasounds on Isla since August. Lawrence says tamanduas can be pregnant for up 190 days.

"We have been waiting for this baby for what feels like forever and have been doing weekly ultrasounds since August," said and Cincinnati Zoo Interpretive Animal Keeper Colleen Lawrence. "Since Tamanduas can be pregnant 130-190 days, we really didn't know when it was going to happen. I actually don't have words for how excited I am for this pup and how amazed I am watching Isla learning how to be a mom!"

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the caretakers will name the baby tamandua after they learn the sex of the animal.

