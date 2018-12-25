Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – On the night before Christmas, many Pittsburghers were at the Mall at Robinson.

Some just could not help but put off their Christmas shopping.

“Every year, it’s pretty much the same thing,” said last-minute shopper Tyler Clay. “It’s the same routine.”

Some people perform better under the time constraints and some need the support of family members to finish the job.

“I’m with my son, he’s shopping for his girlfriend. You know, the last minute,” said Marie Symosko.

But what really matters is whether you find what you’re looking for.

“I had to get some clothes for my granddaughter and my stepson,” said Trya Walker.

The mall’s gift wrapping stations were almost as busy as Santa.

“The sleigh has already been packed,” Santa told KDKA. “We did a final pack out yesterday and finished early this morning.”

Santa told KDKA there are plenty of good children to made the “nice” list.

All the malls in the Pittsburgh area will be closed on Christmas and plan on reopening on Wednesday.