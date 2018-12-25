Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now worth a total of more than $600 million, making the perfect Christmas gif.t

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $321 million with an estimated cash option of $193.7 million. The Christmas evening drawing could yield the perfect gift for a lucky player.

A big winning is also up for players in the Powerball lottery. The Powerball jackpot grew to $294 million and winning numbers will be pulled on Wednesday. The estimated cash option for the Powerball is $177.6 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner came in October when a $1.5 billion-winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. That winner has until April to claim the prize.

No one has won either lottery since October.