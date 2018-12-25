Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Christmas mass at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland was a celebration of love, peace and renewal.

Father Kris Stubna says “It’s a constant call to allow the lord to live more deeply in us so we can bring that gift of peace and love to the world around us.”

Some Catholics may have had their faith tested this year but they believe good will overcome evil.

“In the long run we’ll turn it around and everything will be good,” said Vicky Stasenko. “The Lord will bring us back to the way it’s supposed to be.”

Steve Stasenko said, “Back in Pittsburgh at the end of October it looked like one person permeated hate the community came together in a show of love and the spirit of Christmas.”

Matt Graver knows why he came to Christmas mass today.

“It’s a special time of Catholics and Christians around the world to come together and celebrate his birth and what Jesus Christ means to our faith and our beliefs,” said Garver.

But all the commercialism surrounding the holiday, some wonder if the true meaning of Christmas has been lost.

“I’ll be 88, I’m not a youngster,” said Salvatore Merante. “I don’t have too many Christmas’ left, so I come here to thank god to let me be here in good health.”

