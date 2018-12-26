Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby that was found unresponsive the day after Christmas.

Authorities say that police were called to the 300-block of Mt. Pleasant Road at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 for a child that was unresponsive.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the baby, but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Officials are investigating the death.

