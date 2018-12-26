  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s son received a new jersey for Christmas, but it was not his dad’s.

Benjamin Jr. stood with all smiles Christmas morning wearing his new James Conner jersey and Steeler helmet. The picture was tweeted out by Ben Roethlisberger’s account Tuesday.

“Looks like #Santa brought Benjamin Jr. exactly what he asked for! More #Christmas photos: http://BigBen7.com @JamesConner_ @steelers @SteelersUnite”

Roethlisberger has mentioned in previous interviews how much of a fan six-year-old Ben Jr. is of Conner, so the jersey had to be near the top of his Christmas list for this year!

