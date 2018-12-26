Filed Under:DaQuay Wilson, Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old DaQuay Wilson was last seen during the week of Nov. 18.

Wilson left his house in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7142.

No other information has been released.

