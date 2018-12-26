Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A family is now without a home after a fire ripped through their trailer the day after Christmas.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday. Kiski Township Police officers also responded to the scene on Elwood Road in Kiski Township.

Fire officials say that a couple that lived in the trailer were not home when the fire sparked, but their 12-year-old terrier, Max, was inside and did not make it out.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction of a product known as heat tape. Fire officials say that heat tape is commonly used in mobile homes to help keep the pipes from freezing.

