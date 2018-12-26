  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fire broke out on the roof of an area Home Depot Wednesday night.

Emergency responders were called to the home improvement store located near the Mall at Robinson at approximately 6:08 p.m. for a commercial structure fire.

Fire officials told KDKA on the scene that a faulty heater on the roof caused a small fire on top of the store.

Employees were allowed to return in the store around 7:30 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire.

