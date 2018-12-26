Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A scheduled closure of the inbound Parkway East will remain in effect through Sunday morning.

According to PennDOT, the road is closed between the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge off-ramp and the Grant Street on-ramp.

The closure is in effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 a.m. on Sunday. Crews will be doing reconstruction work between the Allegheny County Jail and the Grant Street interchange.

All inbound traffic must exit the roadway at the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp.

Parkway East inbound closure—here are some other alternate routes you can take. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qFQ04RWXY6 — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 26, 2018

The following detours are in effect:

Cars:

From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Take the ramp toward the Veterans Bridge (North 579 to 279)

Take the left-hand exit to Convention Center/7th Avenue

From 7th Avenue, turn left onto Grant Street

Follow Grant Street back to the westbound I-376 on-ramp toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

Trucks:

From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Take the ramp toward the Liberty Bridge (to Routes 19/51)

Continue across the Liberty Bridge and through the Liberty Tunnel

Turn right onto North 51/Truck 19 toward the West End

Take the left-hand exit to Carnegie/Airport (West 376 and South 19)

For motorists continuing westbound on I-376, take the ramp to Carnegie/Airport (West 376)

For motorists heading back into downtown Pittsburgh, bear left towards Uniontown (South Truck 19/51)

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway West and follow through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

PennDOT will work with the City of Pittsburgh Police to assist motorists at key intersections on the detour route.

Additionally, the following ramps will close to traffic:

The Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376

The westbound (inbound) I-376 Second Avenue (Exit 71B) off-ramp

The westbound (inbound) I-376 Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

PennDOT also suggests using the Pennsylvania Turnpike as an alternate route.

The outbound side of the Parkway will not be affected by this closure.