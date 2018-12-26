Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Grief and shock struck friends and family on Tuesday as they came running to the scene of a deadly accident along the Parkway West in Findlay Township.

Police on scene say the violent collision just past the McClaren Road exit, was barely visible from the roadway which is why no one discovered the accident, until this morning.

Friends and family of 22-year-old Rex Rubinstein, a graduate of Beaver Area High School and the Community College of Beaver County, took to Facebook, desperately trying to look for him when he mysteriously dropped from communication on Christmas Eve.

“Rex was the nicest kid on Earth,” said fried Serena Rae Peroni. “He was such a ray of sunshine, a great artist and a good cook.

A credit card charge indicated Rubinstein may have been at a North Side gas station early Christmas eve morning after a late night works shift ended, and then, communication from him dropped off.

Police say it appears the SUV failed to make a left-hand turn and instead went directly over the hillside.

Rubinstein is being remembered as someone with a legacy of sweetness and a circle of friends who adored him.