PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Have some gift cards that you don’t want or will never use? Sheetz has the answer.

The gas station chain headquartered in Altoona, Pa. announced on social media that they will be accepting gift cards from over 200 merchants in exchange for a Sheetz gift card.

Ranging from brands such as Walmart, the Cheesecake Factory and Victorias Secret, customers can unload unused gift cards and load up on Sheetz cash to buy gas, food and more.

Sheetz’s website states that it takes only seconds to see how much you can get for your gift card. Users will receive an e-gift card in return.

To see if your gift cards are eligible for the exchange, visit the Sheetz Card Cash website.

