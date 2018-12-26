Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown took to social media on Wednesday to show that he is ready to cheer the Cleveland Browns to a victory on Sunday.

Brown posted a picture on Twitter that has the letter “s” added to his last name of the back of Steelers jerseys.

who else has their #84 @browns jersey ready for Sunday? pic.twitter.com/09WIfhCKPM — Antonio Brown (@AB84) December 27, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to play their final home game of the season Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

In order for the Steelers to make playoffs, they must beat the Bengals and the Browns must beat the Baltimore Ravens.

