Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) – Police say that a person stole a pickup truck and crashed into a home when he tried to evade police.

Officials confirmed that at approximately 8:04 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a home on the 2100-block of Wylie Avenue in the Hill District.

Authorities say that an officer in a police cruiser pulled behind the truck, the driver then took off. Police say the driver crashed into a townhome located at the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Erin Street.

The woman who lives inside the townhome was sitting on the couch watching TV exactly where the stolen pick up hit her home. She described a very loud crash, and the force of it pushed her wall in and moved her on her couch across the room.

Fortunately, she was not hurt, but her home lost gas service as a result of the crash.

No one was injured in the accident, but the driver did flee on foot.

Police have not released a description of the driver of the pick up who took off running after the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details