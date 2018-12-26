  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flood Gates, Local TV, Washington Boulevard

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Washington Boulevard floodgates should be up and running again by late January.

The gates have been out of commission since the middle of November after an SUV slammed into the system’s control center.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says an SUV struck a pole that housed the floodgates’ master operations system and caused significant damage.

washington boulevard flood gate City Hopes To Have Washington Boulevard Flood Gates Operational In January

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the city is planning a $450,000 overhaul of the equipment.

The improvements should make the gates more reliable and visible during flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the Public Safety Department says Zone 5 Police officers will manually set up barriers to prevent vehicles from entering the area when there is heavy rain until the floodgates are operational.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s