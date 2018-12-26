Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Washington Boulevard floodgates should be up and running again by late January.

The gates have been out of commission since the middle of November after an SUV slammed into the system’s control center.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says an SUV struck a pole that housed the floodgates’ master operations system and caused significant damage.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the city is planning a $450,000 overhaul of the equipment.

The improvements should make the gates more reliable and visible during flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the Public Safety Department says Zone 5 Police officers will manually set up barriers to prevent vehicles from entering the area when there is heavy rain until the floodgates are operational.