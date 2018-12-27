Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s own Billy Porter returned home Thursday night for a good cause.

The Tony Award winner headlined “Roots of Steel,” a charity concert for the Tree of Life Synagogue.

It started out as just a fundraiser for the congregations, but one of the organizers said it became so much more than that.

But one of the organizers told us, it became so much more.

“For us, at least, it’s Pittsburgh coming together, and especially as a Jewish person myself, seeing the support from not just the Jewish community, but seeing that Pittsburgh is stronger than steel, we’re stronger together and it’s helping everyone feel that way,” said Jacqueline Radin, one of the producers of the event.

The concert raised $54,000 just from advance ticket sales.

A charity raffle is expected to bring in even more.