If you’re a fan of the movie or musical “Elf” you’re going to want to try out this recipe!

Spaghetti With Maple Syrup:

Ingredients

  • 4 quarts water
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 (16-ounce) box Sno-caps
  • 1 cup M&M’s
  • 1/2 cup mini colored marshmallows
  • Chocolate Pop-Tarts
  • 1/4 cup chocolate syrup
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup

Instructions

In a large pot, boil water. Add pasta and cook until tender, approximately 10 minutes. Throw against the wall to see if it sticks. Or just use your leftover spaghetti and sauce from dinner the night before.

Top spaghetti with Sno-caps, M&M’s, marshmallows and Pop-Tarts. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and maple syrup. Spaghetti will keep up to 5 days but is best eaten immediately with a 2 liters of Coca-Cola.

