GILPIN, Pa. (AP) – An imprisoned ex-police chief who pleaded guilty to soliciting an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl is seeking to have his estranged wife and her two children removed from the family home.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports former Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold filed the request this week as part of a divorce proceeding.

leechburg michael diebold Ex Leechburg Police Chief Who Solicited 14 Year Old Wants Wife, Kids Removed From Family Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He says he bought the house in Gilpin before he met his second wife and should be allowed to live there when he is released.

Diebold was arrested in January for trying to meet with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty this month and could be released from prison as early as next month.

Diebold’s wife filed for divorce several days after his arrest.

