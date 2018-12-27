Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – If you have an old criminal record, you may finally get a clean slate starting Thursday.

The “clean slate” Law went into effect this week and it helps people who have misdemeanor charges on their record, but have stayed out of trouble for at least a decade.

This law will especially bring relief to people who face certain charges like simple assault.

With simple assault on your record, you’re sometimes branded as a violent person. However, that charge might have stemmed from a night where the person ended up in a bar fight.

And, so many people are desperate to get charges like that “sealed” or taken off their record.

Misdemeanor records will be automatically sealed in June if a defendant has gone a decade without a new conviction. The law also seals records of arrests that did not result in convictions.

The law does not expunge convictions, and sealed convictions will still be visible to police, courts and prosecutors.

The lawyers expect thousands of eligible individuals across the state, including many here in Pittsburgh, will want to use this program.

