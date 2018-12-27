Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Steelers announced JuJu Smith-Schuster as the team MVP for the 2018 season.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon at Steelers Headquarters. The MVP is chosen by the players.

“106 catches 👏 1,389 receiving yards 👏 6 touchdowns 👏 JuJu Smith-Schuster has been named our 2018 Most Valuable Player.”

Some media members who cover the Steelers on a day-to-day basis were not exactly thrilled with the selection.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster is named Steelers MVP by his teammates after monster season. Nothing against him, but bypassing Ben Roethlisberger after what he did this season is disgraceful.”

This is the first team MVP selection for Smith-Schuster who is in his second season.