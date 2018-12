Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A man who escaped from police in Fayette County is once again in custody.

According to state police, Justin Shipp escaped while in custody at a magistrate’s office in Masontown Thursday afternoon.

Shipp was caught by state police about an hour later and was being detained at the Masontown Police Department.

