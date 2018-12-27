Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The upcoming movie starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers has undergone a name change.

Originally called “You Are My Friend,” Sony Pictures announced a new title Thursday, along with debuting a Twitter account.

The new title will be “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, in theaters October 2019. #ABeautifulDayMovie | 📸: Lacey Terrell pic.twitter.com/sFjrCdfxa5 — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) December 27, 2018

The movie was filmed in Pittsburgh earlier this fall.

The first image of Hanks as Mister Rogers debuted back in September.

The film tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will hit theaters in October.