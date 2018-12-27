  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fred Rogers, Local TV, Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, Sony Pictures, tom hanks

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The upcoming movie starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers has undergone a name change.

Originally called “You Are My Friend,” Sony Pictures announced a new title Thursday, along with debuting a Twitter account.

The new title will be “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The movie was filmed in Pittsburgh earlier this fall.

The first image of Hanks as Mister Rogers debuted back in September.

The film tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile piece on Rogers in 1998 for Esquire magazine.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will hit theaters in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s