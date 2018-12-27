Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EL PASO, Texas (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers have arrived in El Paso, Texas, for the Hyundai Sun Bowl.

The Panthers will be the underdogs when they take on Stanford on Monday afternoon.

As practices begin, it’s all about routine for the Panthers. So, even though it was Thursday, head coach Pat Narduzzi treated it like a Tuesday practice.

Pitt will need production from their quarterback against a team like Stanford.

Kenny Pickett started all 13 games for Pitt, but his last one was his worst, only passing for eight yards against Clemson.

But Narduzzi says he isn’t worried about his quarterback’s confidence heading into this game.

“Kenny knows, Kenny is a great kid. You worry about everybody’s confidence, you worry about the coaches’ confidence, you worry about the O-line’s confidence,” said Narduzzi. “We played a team that’s in the final four right now, you hate to sit there and say… ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ You’ve got to give them credit for who they are, and really Miami the week before, those are two very good football teams.”

The Panthers will have two more practices, on Friday and Saturday, before Monday’s game against Stanford.