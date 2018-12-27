Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension.

General Manager Jim Rutherford announced the deal Thursday. It begins in the 2019-20 season through the 2023-24 season.

The Penguins have re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension. The deal begins with the 2019.20 season. Rutherford on @jakenbake20: “He has become a core player on the team.” Full details: https://t.co/dIhAQeT1Uu pic.twitter.com/iZlnEqBfni — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 27, 2018

Guentzel, 24, was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He was born in Nebraska and grew up in Minnesota.

Rutherford said in a statement: “Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins.”

Guentzel won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017. During that postseason, he led all NHL players in goal scoring with 13 goals.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.