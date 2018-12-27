Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — A snowboarder was hospitalized after falling and hitting his head on a trail at Seven Springs Resort on Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old man lost control while snowboarding, and fell at the bottom of Boomarang Trail. It happened around noon.

According to sources, the man who is from Allison Park hit his head violently when he fell down. However, based on what KDKA has been told, he was wearing a helmet.

The man fell very close to one of Seven Springs’ Ski Patrol areas, and because of that, they were able to get him off the slopes quickly and into a medical helicopter.

He was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. His name and condition are not being released.

The resort released a statement in the wake of the incident, saying in part:

“On behalf of everyone a Seven Springs, we would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult time.”

It is standard for resorts like Seven Springs to conduct an investigation into incidents like the one that happened Thursday.