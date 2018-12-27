Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA): Pittsburgh Police continue to search for the driver accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a woman’s townhome Wednesday night in the Hill District.

Police said a 911 caller reported a truck stolen just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, officers spotted the truck on Wylie Avenue. When the officers turned on his flashers, police said the driver of the truck sped away and lost control while turning onto Erin Street.

The truck veered off the road, skidded across the sidewalk and crashed into the brick side of the townhome.

The woman who lived inside said she heard a loud crash and felt herself fly across the living room while sitting on her couch. She told KDKA that she, “grabbed her teeth and her wig” and said, “God is good.”

Miraculously, she was not hurt.

Police said the driver of the stolen truck hopped out from behind the wheel and ran away.

On Friday morning, plywood covered the hole left in the side of the building. Pieces of the truck’s headlights were strewn across the sidewalk, including parts of a nearby tree that was ripped in half during the impact.

Detectives have not yet released a suspect description. No arrests have been made in the case.