Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed kicker Chris Boswell on the Injured/Reserve list.

The team announced the move Friday morning.

“We have signed K Matt McCrane to our 53-man roster, and have placed K Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List.”

We have signed K Matt McCrane to our 53-man roster, and have placed K Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List. MORE: https://t.co/esKe9l5lPs pic.twitter.com/dge9K12qPl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2018

The team signed Matt McCrane to the 53-man roster in his place. McCrane was a part of the team tryout with Kai Forbath a few weeks ago when Boswell’s job was turned into an open competition.

“#Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on Injured Reserve and signed Matt McCrane to kick this weekend vs #Bengals He made 5 of 9 FGs for the #Raiders this season.”

#Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on Injured Reserve and signed Matt McCrane to kick this weekend vs #Bengals He made 5 of 9 FGs for the #Raiders this season. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 28, 2018

Boswell signed a four-year $19.2 million extension in the off season after a pro bowl campaign in 2017. He has been statistically one of the NFL’s worst active kickers in 2018 (13/20 field goals and 43/48 on extra points.)

The Steelers summoned former kicker Shaun Suisham to assist Boswell in practice and find his pro bowl form again following the open tryout.