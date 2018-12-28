Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed kicker Chris Boswell on the Injured/Reserve list.
The team announced the move Friday morning.
“We have signed K Matt McCrane to our 53-man roster, and have placed K Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List.”
The team signed Matt McCrane to the 53-man roster in his place. McCrane was a part of the team tryout with Kai Forbath a few weeks ago when Boswell’s job was turned into an open competition.
“#Steelers placed K Chris Boswell on Injured Reserve and signed Matt McCrane to kick this weekend vs #Bengals He made 5 of 9 FGs for the #Raiders this season.”
Boswell signed a four-year $19.2 million extension in the off season after a pro bowl campaign in 2017. He has been statistically one of the NFL’s worst active kickers in 2018 (13/20 field goals and 43/48 on extra points.)
The Steelers summoned former kicker Shaun Suisham to assist Boswell in practice and find his pro bowl form again following the open tryout.