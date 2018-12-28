Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Pro Bowl running back James Conner has a good chance to return to action this weekend against the Bengals.

CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora tweeted the update Friday morning.

“Looking very good for James Conner to play this weekend for the Steelers.”

Conner has missed the last three games with a high-ankle sprain suffered late in the 33-30 loss to the Chargers on December 2nd.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has said over the past few weeks that Conner’s availability would be determined on his practice workload during the week.

Conner has 909 yards on the ground this season with 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He has caught 52 passes for 467 yards and a receiving touchdown as well.

The Steelers are in a must-win situation against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field Sunday. To make the playoffs, a win and a Cleveland win over Baltimore will clinch the AFC North title. The only way the Steelers make it into the playoffs as a wild card would be a win over the Bengals and a tie between the Titans and Colts.

The Steelers and Bengals square off on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV.