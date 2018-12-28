Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Cranberry Township man remains on life-support after he was struck by a car Wednesday night.
According to the Butler Eagle, the incident happened along Rochester Road.
Police say the driver, 51-year-old David Lohr, was drunk at the time.
The victim, 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri, is brain dead, according to his mother.
He is an organ donor and remains on life-support while doctors find matches for his organs.
