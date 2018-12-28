BREAKING NEWS:Police Investigating Possible Abduction Of 1-Month-Old In O'Hara Twp.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Cranberry Township man remains on life-support after he was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Butler Eagle, the incident happened along Rochester Road.

Police say the driver, 51-year-old David Lohr, was drunk at the time.

Aleksander Teimouri Man On Life Support After Being Struck By Vehicle In Cranberry Twp.

(Photo Courtesy: Butler Eagle)

The victim, 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri, is brain dead, according to his mother.

He is an organ donor and remains on life-support while doctors find matches for his organs.

