Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Cranberry Township man remains on life-support after he was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Butler Eagle, the incident happened along Rochester Road.

Police say the driver, 51-year-old David Lohr, was drunk at the time.

The victim, 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri, is brain dead, according to his mother.

He is an organ donor and remains on life-support while doctors find matches for his organs.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details