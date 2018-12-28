Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

But if you lived in the Greensburg’s Saybrook neighborhood, there was some stirring going on over the holiday, and none of it was good.

According to Greensburg Police, several residents became the victims of vehicle break-ins.

“We’ve been investigating two individuals who’ve been entering into neighborhoods at nighttime and checking vehicles if they were locked or not,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said. “They were entering all of the unlocked vehicles and removing items from the vehicles.”

One surveillance video clip shows one of the suspects getting into an unlocked vehicle.

Turns out, some of the vehicles the suspects got into had a lot more than small change in the center console. Police say at least two guns left in unlocked cars were stolen; and in another case, the thieves enjoyed a Christmas Eve joy .

“Found keys located in a truck, which they did end up taking the truck also,” said Capt. Stafford.

Greensburg Police tell KDKA the two alleged thieves may also be responsible for car break-ins in the Heather Ridge section of Hempfield Township.

Also, based on what the suspects are wearing, police say the individuals probably know a camera is focused on them.

“They’re totally covered, their hands, their face. They have masks on over their face and their head,” said Capt. Stafford. “Both individuals also have backpacks on.”

The stolen truck was recovered in Allegheny County. As for the guns and other stolen items, investigators are on the lookout.

Finally, Capt. Stafford says to reduce your chances of becoming a car break in victim, simply lock your vehicle’s doors, and don’t leave a weapon in the vehicle.