  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Vehicle Break-Ins, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

But if you lived in the Greensburg’s Saybrook neighborhood, there was some stirring going on over the holiday, and none of it was good.

According to Greensburg Police, several residents became the victims of vehicle break-ins.

“We’ve been investigating two individuals who’ve been entering into neighborhoods at nighttime and checking vehicles if they were locked or not,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said. “They were entering all of the unlocked vehicles and removing items from the vehicles.”

One surveillance video clip shows one of the suspects getting into an unlocked vehicle.

westmoreland county car breakin suspect Caught On Video: Greensburg Police Seek Vehicle Break In Suspects

(Photo Provided by Greensburg Police)

Turns out, some of the vehicles the suspects got into had a lot more than small change in the center console. Police say at least two guns left in unlocked cars were stolen; and in another case, the thieves enjoyed a Christmas Eve joy .

“Found keys located in a truck, which they did end up taking the truck also,” said Capt. Stafford.

Greensburg Police tell KDKA the two alleged thieves may also be responsible for car break-ins in the Heather Ridge section of Hempfield Township.

Also, based on what the suspects are wearing, police say the individuals probably know a camera is focused on them.

“They’re totally covered, their hands, their face. They have masks on over their face and their head,” said Capt. Stafford. “Both individuals also have backpacks on.”

The stolen truck was recovered in Allegheny County. As for the guns and other stolen items, investigators are on the lookout.

Finally, Capt. Stafford says to reduce your chances of becoming a car break in victim, simply lock your vehicle’s doors, and don’t leave a weapon in the vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s