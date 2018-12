Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A large tree toppled onto a house in Beaver County Thursday night.

According to police, the tree fell in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue in Beaver Falls around midnight.

Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

