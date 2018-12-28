  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, O'Hara Township

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a possible child abduction in O’Hara Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, a 1-month-old child was possibly abducted from a home along Mary Street.

The male suspect may be driving a silver SUV with Texas license plates.

No other information has been released.

