CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested three men in a 2017 shooting that left one woman dead and eight wounded at a gender reveal party in Ohio.

Police near Cincinnati announced Wednesday the arrests of Roshawn Bishop, James Echols and Michael Sanon.

A grand jury indicted them on a variety of charges in the shootings at what was believed to be a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party.

Court records do not show whether the three men in custody have attorneys.

The gunfire at a home in Colerain Township killed 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Andrews, Indiana.

Police say the shooting was targeted and drug-related. Three children and a dog were among the wounded.

Authorities have said a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot wasn’t pregnant.

