PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a Steel City tradition to ring in the New Year.

Pittsburgh’s annual Highmark First Night celebration means parades, dancing, food, of course fireworks, and much more.

“We have a glow party in EQT Plaza with three different musical themes, and then Durand Jones is going to headline down on the Highmark Stage and ring in 2019,” says Sarah Aziz, the director of Highmark First Night.

This year, Highmark First Night is celebrating its 25th anniversary with fun and entertainment for every age.

“We’ve got a family tent that is heated and covered, and you can do lots of hands-on activities,” said Aziz. “Fire and Ice Plaza will be back again. We’ve got Zuzu African acrobats.”

Everywhere you look in the Cultural District, you’ll see some kind of entertainment to enjoy.

“We’ve got Lee Terbosic doing magic in the O’Reilly Theater. We’ve got a standup comedy show in the Byham,” Aziz said. “Arcade Comedy also has shows all throughout the night.”

All you have to do is buy a “First Night” button and come Downtown on Dec. 31.

“We’ve got $10 buttons that you can get online. You can get them at select Giant Eagles. We also have a program called ‘First Night Friends.’ It’s a little bit more like a VIP. You have access to a lounge,” Aziz said.

The “First Night Friends” buttons cost $40 each, and if you buy two, you get a parking pass.

The celebration kicks off with fireworks at 6 p.m., and the fun continues until the ball rises and Pittsburgh welcomes 2019!