PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday’s warm temperatures will be a distant memory, when you wake up Saturday morning.

A cold front will dip temperatures into the 30s by morning, and they will pretty much stay there for the day.

Cold Front Moving In, Temperatures To Dip Into The 30s

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Sunday looks a little brighter, especially during the afternoon. Don’t get used to it, though.

Clouds return Sunday night, ahead of our next round of rain.

Showers return Monday afternoon, stick through New Year’s Eve and linger into New Year’s Day.

If you like warmer weather, Monday and Tuesday won’t be a total loss. Highs return to the 50s for both days.

Also, if you have been watching the rainfall totals to determine the wettest year on record, it may come down to the final minutes of 2018!

