PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown could miss the final game of the regular season with a knee injury.

The Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported that Brown has missed all three practices this week after experiencing discomfort in his knee against the New Orleans Saints.

“Mike Tomlin said Boswell felt discomfort during the NO game. Felt it was necessary to make a move. Antonio Brown did not practice but he has not been ruled out. He has a knee injury.”

Brown has not been ruled out of the matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on KDKA-TV.

